Philadelphia 76ers Forward Ruled Out for Matchup vs Charlotte Hornets
After battling it out on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are slated to face off against the Charlotte Hornets again on Friday night. They'll continue to be shorthanded, as one of their starters has already been ruled out for the matchup.
When these teams faced off on Monday, the Sixers were able to pick up a double-digit win behind strong performances from Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The pair of All-Stars will be called upon to lead the charge again, only this time on their home floor.
Per the latest injury report, Caleb Martin will remain on the sidelines in Friday's rematch with the Hornets. He is set to miss his third-straight game as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The last time Martin was in the lineup was two weeks against the Chicago Bulls, logging only 13 minutes of action.
Over the summer, Martin was viewed as one of the biggest steals of free agency for the Sixers. Between injury and adjusting to a new role, the veteran forward has had an up-and-down run to start his tenure in Philly. In his first 20 games, Martin is averaging 8.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 2.3 APG while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.
Missing another matchup with the Hornets is a tough blow for Martin, as he won't get the chance to face off against his twin brother Cody. That said, he did get the chance to add a new chapter to their sibling rivalry in the Sixers' first two meetings of the year against the Hornets.
With Martin still out, Kelly Oubre Jr., KJ Martin, and Ricky Council IV are all players who could see extended minutes in his absence.