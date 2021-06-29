76ers to Honor Marc Zumoff Next Season

Marc Zumoff was named the Philadelphia 76ers' play-by-play announcer in the summer of 1994. Since then, he's been the voice of the Sixers, making calls for the local broadcast all the way up until the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

With nearly 40 years of covering the Sixers and 27 years of calling games live under his belt, Zumoff is ready to call it a career. On Tuesday, the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcaster officially announced his retirement in a letter to the fans.

"There’s a lot out there for me to still do," Zumoff wrote in a formal letter via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And I want to do it all while I’m still able. Gratitude is one of the qualities I’ve always worked mindfully to embrace. I’m not the voice of an NBA team without the help of hundreds along the way. As I ease into this next phase of my life, I will earnestly reach back to those individuals to express my gratitude."

Zumoff has called more than 2,100 games throughout the last few decades, including the regular season and the playoffs. Now, he'll have to be replaced on the play-by-play, giving Sixers fans a new local voice to listen to for the first time since the early 90s.

“We sincerely thank Marc Zumoff for all he’s done for this organization, this team, and the city of Philadelphia over the last 27 years,” said Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. “We’ll miss his iconic voice and trademark sayings, which have been staples during 76ers games for the better part of two decades. While we congratulate Marc on his retirement, we look forward to properly honoring and celebrating him at a home game during the 2021-22 season.”

While Zumoff covered his final Sixers matchup during Game 5 in the first round against the Washington Wizards last month, the Sixers still have every intention of making sure he attends a game next season so he can be properly honored by the organization and Philly sports fans from all over in what they will call "Marc Zumoff Night." Details regarding the event will be at a later date.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.