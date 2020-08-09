All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Exits Game vs. Blazers With Injury

Justin Grasso

Update: Joel Embiid will not return as he's dealing with an ankle injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid left Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers early with an apparent lower-body injury. Heading into Sunday's matchup, the Sixers were already shorthanded as the team is missing its other All-Star, Ben Simmons.

After suffering a subluxation in his left kneecap, Simmons decided surgery would be best on Saturday. Therefore, Simmons is out for the remainder of the Sixers' seeding schedule. With Simmons currently out of the picture, more of the responsibility falls on Sixers All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

Unfortunately, Embiid is dealing with a setback of his own. During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid managed to check into the game for roughly six minutes before being taken out. Although he came out of the game around the time of his usual break, it was clear Embiid was dealing with some sort of injury setback.

After getting another look, it appeared that Embiid might've rolled his ankle after coming down from a block attempt. Embiid remained in the game for a little despite favoring his ankle and moving around slowly with a limp. Once the game stopped, though, the Sixers took Embiid out and brought him back to the locker room.

As the game continues, Embiid's return remains questionable as the team has not yet offered an update on the starting center's status. For the time being, Sixers rookie Norvel Pelle will get minutes at center, while Kyle O'Quinn picks up some playing time as well. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic for the fourth seeding game of the season. Here's how to watch, bet, live stream, and more!

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon. Following along for live updates regarding the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Live Updates From Sixers' Sunday Night Seeding Game vs. Blazers

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the Sixers' fifth seeding game in the bubble. Follow along for live updates.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's where to watch, live stream, and the betting odds.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Isn't Focused on his Future at the Moment

After a big night against the Orlando Magic, 76ers guard Alec Burks was asked about his future with the team. At the moment, though, he's just focused on the present.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Questionable for Matchup vs. Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Glenn Robinson III is questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Who Stood out in a Ben Simmons-less Lineup vs. Magic?

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown mentioned a few players that stood out to him on Friday against the Magic without Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for a Wednesday afternoon matchup. Here's where to watch, live stream, and more.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Ability to be a Game-Changer was on Display vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled against the Orlando Magic on Friday at first. But Joel Embiid's second-half mentality changed the momentum of the game and helped the Sixers come away with a victory.

Justin Grasso

Is Ben Simmons' Season Over?

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will have to undergo surgery for his injured knee. Does that mean his season is over?

Justin Grasso