Update: Joel Embiid will not return as he's dealing with an ankle injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid left Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers early with an apparent lower-body injury. Heading into Sunday's matchup, the Sixers were already shorthanded as the team is missing its other All-Star, Ben Simmons.

After suffering a subluxation in his left kneecap, Simmons decided surgery would be best on Saturday. Therefore, Simmons is out for the remainder of the Sixers' seeding schedule. With Simmons currently out of the picture, more of the responsibility falls on Sixers All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

Unfortunately, Embiid is dealing with a setback of his own. During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid managed to check into the game for roughly six minutes before being taken out. Although he came out of the game around the time of his usual break, it was clear Embiid was dealing with some sort of injury setback.

After getting another look, it appeared that Embiid might've rolled his ankle after coming down from a block attempt. Embiid remained in the game for a little despite favoring his ankle and moving around slowly with a limp. Once the game stopped, though, the Sixers took Embiid out and brought him back to the locker room.

As the game continues, Embiid's return remains questionable as the team has not yet offered an update on the starting center's status. For the time being, Sixers rookie Norvel Pelle will get minutes at center, while Kyle O'Quinn picks up some playing time as well.

