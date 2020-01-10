76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid Wraps Up Successful Surgery, Timeline Remains

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their second-straight home win on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. On Friday, they boarded a plane that was headed to Dallas for their late matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Sixers' star center Joel Embiid, however, had different plans. This past Monday, the 76ers' big man had to rush to the locker room not once, but twice during the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The first trip required Embiid to have his hand X-rayed as he suspected a potential fracture in his finger. The results came back negative. Knowing he was all good, Embiid returned to the floor. Moments later, he was heading back to the locker room once again.

Except for that time, something was visibly wrong. Embiid's left ring finger was dislocated, and it didn't take an X-ray to figure that out. After getting it popped back into place and taped up, the Sixers' center returned to the game -- for good.

Embiid seemed alright following the win over the Thunder, despite being in a reasonable amount of pain. At the time, it was unclear if he would be allowed to play moving forward, but soon, Embiid would find out his injury is more complicated than a dislocated finger.

A torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth metacarpal was the full diagnosis, per a team spokesperson. After further consultation with hand specialists and the team's medical staff, Embiid elected to have surgery.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Embiid's medical procedure, which was done in New York on Friday was a success! On Thursday, when the team announced the plan for Embiid, his timeline for a re-evaluation was set for one to two weeks.

Now that the surgery is complete, the plan stays the same. While the Sixers won't reveal a return date for the big man, there's a good chance Embiid could be back on the Sixers no later than a month from his surgery.

In a recent video posted by Dr. Rajpal Brar, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Brar reveals that Embiid's recovery should be "relatively quick." According to a hand surgeon that Dr. Brar consulted with, Embiid should "be back in a month, max -- if not sooner."

More details will emerge in a couple of weeks when the Sixers check on Embiid's hand to re-evaluate the recovery, pain, and stiffness.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matisse Thybulle Has Had a Rough Week of Rookie Hazing

Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle has been joked around with on social media by Tobias Harris multiple times this week.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Motivated By Magnitude of Sixers-Celtics Rivalry

The Sixers-Celtics rivalry has heated up the last few seasons, and Josh Richardson credits the stakes of the game for his productive play on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Included Joel Embiid in Josh Richardson's Bell Ringing Moment

76ers center Joel Embiid might not have been in Philly for Josh Richardson's big game against the Celtics. But the team still included him afterwards via FaceTime.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Expressed Interest in Six Trade Prospects

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed trade interest in six different prospects around the NBA.

Justin Grasso

by

Danny23d

76ers Survive Matchup vs. Celtics Without Joel Embiid's Starpower

The Philadelphia 76ers maintained a perfect record over the Boston Celtics this season without their star center, Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery for Torn Ligament in Left Hand

76ers center Joel Embiid has received a diagnosis for his recent hand injury, and the results are not ideal.

Justin Grasso

NBA All-Star 2020: Second Wave of Votes Not Kind to 76ers' Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons hasn't received a ton of love for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers 'Most Willing' to Part With Zhaire Smith

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to depart from their former first-round pick, Zhaire Smith this season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Injury Forces Him to Miss Thursday's Game vs. Celtics

Sixers center Joel Embiid will be forced to miss Thursday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

by

teach0409

Will Philadelphia 76ers Face Kemba Walker on Thursday?

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker hasn't been available as of late. Will he get the opportunity to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday?

Justin Grasso