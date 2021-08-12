A Look at Furkan Korkmaz's Fully Guaranteed 3-Year Deal

Furkan Korkmaz hit the free agency market for the second time in his NBA career this summer. The first time he became available was after the 2018-2019 season. Korkmaz wrapped up his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, which was an up and down experience for the Turkish youngster.

Not only did the Sixers decline Korkmaz's option behind his first two seasons on the team, but he requested a trade as he believed he deserved more minutes on the floor. Clearly, his request wasn't honored, and Korkmaz had to wait before he could start exploring other options.

The free agency market for Korkmaz was dry in the summer of 2019. With little-to-no interest from other teams, it seemed Korkmaz was on the road to playing in Turkey once again as rumors sparked he was headed back home.

But then the Sixers came calling with a new opportunity. Korkmaz inked a two-year deal and remained in Philly for the last couple of seasons. After wrapping up the 2020-2021 season, Korkmaz was available on the open market once again.

While other teams did have interest, Korkmaz was sure he wanted to return to the Sixers this time around. And on the same night free agency began this offseason, the 24-year-old guard/forward inked a multi-year deal to return to the Sixers.

On Monday, the Sixers made the re-signing official. Per team policy, the organization didn't reveal the terms of the deal. However, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported the length and salary of Korkmaz's contract, which reveals the veteran sharpshooter will earn a three-year deal that's fully guaranteed.

“We’re thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers," said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. "His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA. He’s proven to be a dangerous three-point threat, and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We’re excited for Furkan’s future here.”

Barring any unexpected deals in the future, Korkmaz will be a member of the Sixers on a deal that's quite team-friendly. As the young veteran has knocked down 38-percent of his threes throughout his career, Korkmaz brings a skill set that's in high demand around the NBA, and the Sixers got him back at an affordable cost.

