76ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership With BioSteel Drink

BioSteel is now the official sports drink of the 76ers.

As the Philadelphia 76ers get training camp fired up ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the team is also ready to launch a multi-year partnership with BioSteel.

The sports drink company was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. In 2020 BioSteel has rolled out an electrolyte sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, with a range of flavors.

As BioSteel's product was originally created for athletes, the company is now expanding its brand and becoming the official sports drink of the 76ers. The Sixers will be the third NBA team to partner up with the company as BioSteel has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets already.

With the new partnership in place, BioSteel's branding and products will be shown around the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. In addition, you'll begin to see the BioSteel branding at 76ers home games at the Wells Fargo Center as well.

4 Gallery 4 Images

According to a release from the team, the brand integration will include digital signage, BioSteel’s new sugar-free sports drink on the sidelines, home and visiting team chair backs, courtside LEDs, and side pole pad signage. BioSteel's logo and branding will also be featured on coolers, cups, bottles, and towels on the sidelines throughout the arena on game nights and throughout the Sixers' practice facility for several seasons.

"As an emerging leader in healthy sports hydration, BioSteel shares the same foundational values that drive the Philadelphia 76ers -- thought leadership, innovation, and a commitment to performance,” said Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Owen Morin.

“We are thrilled to have BioSteel’s sugar-free sports drink available to players on the sidelines, in addition to brand integrations visible at our Training Complex, during our games, and across our social platforms. Together, we aim to achieve success through an enhanced sports hydration focus.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_