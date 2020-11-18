After weeks of going back and forth negotiating the start of next season, the NBA is finally ready to announce the structure of the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season.

This season, the Sixers will have the opportunity to play 72 games, as opposed to a typical 82-game season. As the NBA attempts to get back to its normal timeframe, fewer games on schedule made that more possible.

The Sixers will play Eastern Conference opponents three times, either hosting them twice and visiting once -- or vice versa. For Western Conference opponents, Philly will play each team twice with a home and away game.

The Tentative Schedule Calendar:

December 11-19 -- Preseason.

December 22 -- Start of the first half of the season.

March 4 -- First half of the season concludes.

March 5-10 -- All-Star break.

March 11 -- Start of the second half of the season.

May 16 -- Second half of the season concludes.

May 18-21 -- NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament.

May 22 -- 2021 NBA Playoffs begin.

July 22 -- 2021 NBA Finals Conclude.

When will the schedules be released?

Soon, the Sixers will have their schedule for the beginning of the 2020-2021 NBA season. However, multiple schedules are being released at different times this season. The first half of the schedule is set to be released around training camp.

Most teams will begin training came around December 1. The second-half schedule release doesn't have a data set, but it is expected to be put out at some point during the first half of the season.

