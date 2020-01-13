76ers
A Robert Covington or JJ Redick Reunion is Unlikely for 76ers

Justin Grasso

Reunions are always fun in sports. And for the longest, Philadelphia 76ers fans have wanted one. Years ago, they received a reunion when NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made his return to Philly after playing in cities such as Denver, Detroit, and Memphis.

Though no Sixers reunion could amount to Iverson's return today -- Philly is still longing for one of their own to come back and create an impact once more. Over the last year or so, many have enjoyed the potential of Kyle Korver coming back to town.

As the Sixers could've used a reliable veteran shooter coming off the bench, a Korver reunion in Philly would've been helpful. Instead, the 38-year-old former second-round pick ended up getting a reunion with the Utah Jazz last season.

Now here we are, in 2020, and the Sixers have the same need for a three-point shooter. As expected, they have been making calls and looking for a reasonable deal that will help upgrade their production from beyond the arc. Therefore, Philly's front office has been working the phones, eyeing up a ton of prospects lately.

Ironically, two of those prospects are players who have donned a Sixers uniform in recent times. Last year, Minnesota's Robert Covington and New Orleans' JJ Redick were Philadelphia 76ers heading into the 2018-2019 NBA season.

This year, they are elsewhere getting inquiries from the Sixers to potentially come back. Though the Sixers are interested in Redick and Covington -- what're the chances a reunion with either actually happens?

Word around the NBA is that the chances are slim. For starters, both veterans wouldn't come cheap. With Covington making $11.3 million this year, and Redick collecting over $13 million from New Orleans -- the Sixers would be taking on a nice salary for a player who may not even start upon arriving.

Plus, add in the fact that the Sixers would have to send multiple players and/or draft picks, potentially overpaying, and suddenly the Sixers damage their future a bit by giving away assets for a temporary patch-up job.

There's no denying a player such as Redick or Covington could help the Sixers. But with Redick being the Pelicans' veteran leader, and Covington drawing some significant attention from other buyers around the league, the chance of a reunion happening for the Sixers feels like a pipe dream considering the prices will be expensive.

