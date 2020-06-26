Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Free Agent Ryan Broekhoff

As the NBA gears up for a midsummer return, the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired an additional shooting weapon on their roster. Free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff has reportedly reached a deal with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old Australian prospect has spent just two seasons in the NBA during his pro basketball career despite attempting to be drafted in 2013. Broekhoff didn't come over to the U.S. until the 2018-2019 NBA season when he joined the Dallas Mavericks for 42 games.

Last season, Broekhoff averaged ten minutes-per-game off the bench, where he shot 42-percent from the field and put up four points-per-game. During the current season, Broekhoff appeared in 17 games for the Mavericks (started in one) and knocked down just 37-percent of his shots from the field for 4.2 points-per-game.

By February, the Mavericks waived Broekhoff in order to sign the recently waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Now, the 76ers will scoop up the Australian sharpshooter as the team prepares to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the season's restart.

The Sixers, who struggled to drain long-range shots throughout the year consistently, will look forward to Broekhoff's potential as he's knocked down 40-percent of his shots from deep throughout the first two years of his NBA career. Per a league source, the Sixers will have the freedom to sign Broekhoff to a substitute contract without waiving another player on the current roster. Broekhoff's contract will be good until the end of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_