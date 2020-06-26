All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Free Agent Ryan Broekhoff

Justin Grasso

As the NBA gears up for a midsummer return, the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired an additional shooting weapon on their roster. Free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff has reportedly reached a deal with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old Australian prospect has spent just two seasons in the NBA during his pro basketball career despite attempting to be drafted in 2013. Broekhoff didn't come over to the U.S. until the 2018-2019 NBA season when he joined the Dallas Mavericks for 42 games.

Last season, Broekhoff averaged ten minutes-per-game off the bench, where he shot 42-percent from the field and put up four points-per-game. During the current season, Broekhoff appeared in 17 games for the Mavericks (started in one) and knocked down just 37-percent of his shots from the field for 4.2 points-per-game. 

By February, the Mavericks waived Broekhoff in order to sign the recently waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Now, the 76ers will scoop up the Australian sharpshooter as the team prepares to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the season's restart. 

The Sixers, who struggled to drain long-range shots throughout the year consistently, will look forward to Broekhoff's potential as he's knocked down 40-percent of his shots from deep throughout the first two years of his NBA career. Per a league source, the Sixers will have the freedom to sign Broekhoff to a substitute contract without waiving another player on the current roster. Broekhoff's contract will be good until the end of the 2019-2020 NBA season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Travel Date to Orlando for NBA's Restart is set

Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

by

eman7640

NBA Recently Issued 302 COVID-19 Tests to Players

The NBA recently issued a total of 302 COVID-19 tests to players as the league prepares for the season's restart.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Trey Burke Picking up Interest from Mavs

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicated that former Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey Burke is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Shows Love to Norvel Pelle During Quarantine

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton recently discussed how proud he is of his Delaware Blue Coats teammate, Norvel Pelle.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Doubles-Down on Calling 76ers 'Sleepers'

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley hasn't been shy about his positive opinion on the Sixers as the playoffs slowly approach.

Justin Grasso

3 Hypothetical Trades Involving 76ers' Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is quite the hot commodity in a list full of hypothetical trades for each NBA team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting annual plans, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep the trend of participating in a pride day parade this year on a virtual platform.

Justin Grasso

76ers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Jamal Crawford

Veteran shooter Jamal Crawford could receive a few calls to join a team in the NBA's restart. Could the Philadelphia 76ers be one of the teams who are calling?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different After COVID

When sports do eventually return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent, such as the elimination of wrestling and tennis from college programs.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: Teams are 'Bracing for Significant' Positive COVID-19 Tests

As the NBA prepares to issue COVID-19 tests to teams, organizations are reportedly bracing for a notable amount of positive cases in the next couple of days.

Justin Grasso