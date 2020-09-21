SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers: Who are the Top 3 Coaching Candidates?

Justin Grasso

The 2020 offseason is an important one for the Philadelphia 76ers. For the first time in seven years, the franchise is searching for a new head coach to replace Brett Brown. And while front office changes are expected, the precise plan has yet to be revealed or executed. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers are down to three candidates to become Brown's replacement, so there's some action going down on the coaching front.

"Elton Brand has met with several top candidates for the franchise's head coach opening," Charania wrote on Monday. "The team expects to bring a shortlist of candidates to the Philadelphia area within ten days for the next round of interviews, sources said." Who might they be?

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, Oklahoma City Thunder's latest coach Billy Donovan, and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue are all on the Sixers' radar, per Charania. No surprises here, as each of the three candidates has been linked to Philly's coaching job at some point over the last few weeks.

At first, Lue seemed like the favorite for the job as he's been linked to the Sixers more than anybody -- but he's also been available for the longest out of the three. Over the last two weeks, both D'Antoni and Donovan decided to move on from their respective organizations after being eliminated from the playoffs this season.

Now, all three will reportedly interview with the Sixers sooner than later as expected. As for other available candidates who have been mentioned as potential hires in Philly, such as Dave Joerger and Ime Udoka -- they've all faded out as more coaches with experience joined the market recently.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

