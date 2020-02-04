It looks like the city of Miami had two back to back big events recently. On Sunday night, the town hosted the NFL's biggest game of the year in the Super Bowl. Then on Monday, the Miami Heat faced off against another Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers. One of those two games was competitive. The other. . . Not so much.

For the third-straight game, the Sixers looked like a team that almost didn't want to win. The effort felt uninspiring. On offense, they were getting open looks, but shots weren't falling. Then on defense, it seemed as if they forgot to implement their bully-ball mentality entirely.

Unfortunately, that has been the trend for this entire road trip. The four-game tour began last Thursday in Atlanta against the Eastern Conference's bottom feeders, the Atlanta Hawks. And the Sixers ended up getting defeated.

They looked to bounce back on Saturday against the Boston, but the Celtics were doing all they can to avoid a sweep on the season. That left the Sixers with an 0-2 record for the four-game road stretch heading into Monday night.

A win over the Heat could've helped the Sixers even their record against Miami to 2-2. It could've also helped the Sixers in the East's standings, where they can't seem to get away from the sixth spot. Once again, though, the same old struggles on the road came about. And the 76ers got demolished 137-106.

To add insult to injury, the Sixers were torched by none other than Jimmy Butler. Around this time last season, Butler was settling into his role with the 76ers, looking to prove to the organization he was worth a max extension by the time July rolls around.

Instead, the Sixers ended up mutually parting ways with Butler after a behind the scenes controversy took place. Butler has made his cryptic comments in the past, but he wouldn't fully talk down on the Sixers' organization. It seems the veteran star would rather let his performance do the talking.

Butler didn't even need to check-in for a full 30 minutes on Monday. The veteran forward came in and dropped 38 points with ease. After a strong third quarter by Butler and company, the Miami Heat pretty much gave Butler the rest of the night off as he destroyed his former team.

Sixers' center Joel Embiid had the closest offensive performance to Butler's as he drained 29 points on Monday night. Unfortunately, his game was nowhere near as dominant. And the rest of the Sixers' starting lineup couldn't offer much help.

Once again, Sixers' forwards Tobias Harris and Al Horford hardly contributed anything on the offensive end. They each had six points apiece, and Harris went 0-6 from long-range. The Sixers got a promising performance off the bench by Mike Scott, who dropped 17 points in 18 minutes, but it was too late for his numbers to really count.

All in all, the Sixers put on another abysmal performance. Now, they fall to 31-20 on the year, with an ugly road record of 9-18. The good news is that they have one more game on the road before they get to return home. The bad news is their next matchup will be against the Eastern Conference's powerhouse, the Milwaukee Bucks.

