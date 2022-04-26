Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6 Date and Start Time

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors got the first four guaranteed matchups of their first-round playoff series out of the way last week.

The Sixers dominated the Raptors on their home court in the first two matchups before the series went up North for back-to-back games.

In Game 3, it seemed the Raptors were going to be able to take advantage of playing on their home court, but the Sixers formed a comeback and forced overtime. Once the game went beyond regulation, the Sixers closed out Game 3 with an overtime victory, courtesy of Joel Embiid's dagger three.

A 3-0 lead for Philadelphia put the Raptors' backs against the wall. The Sixers knew they would get a stellar desperation attempt from Toronto this past Saturday as the Raptors needed a win to stay alive, but the 76ers weren't prepared to counter it.

With a win in Game 4, the Raptors forced a Game 5 and lived to fight another day. On Monday, the Sixers had an opportunity to put the series away in front of their home fans once and for all.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Sixers lacked the consistency and effort to overcome the always-physical Raptors, who remain in a do-or-die situation in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As the Sixers struggled from the field, didn't take care of the ball, and put on a poor defensive showing, the Raptors took advantage and controlled the game from start to finish. With a victory on Monday night, the Raptors made it out and brought the series to 2-3 before heading back to Canada for a Game 6.

Now that the Sixers and the Raptors know that a Game 6 matchup is required, the two teams will get two days of rest before tipping off once again on Thursday night. The Sixers and the Raptors are scheduled to begin Game 6 at 7 PM ET. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

