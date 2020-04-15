All76ers
Trevor Booker Retires From the NBA

Justin Grasso

After spending eight seasons in the NBA, former first-round pick Trevor Booker has decided to call it a career. Back in 2010, Booker was drafted 23rd overall out of Clemson University to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On draft night, Booker was sent to the Washington Wizards, where he would begin his professional career. 

After spending four seasons with the Wizards, Booker eventually landed with the Utah Jazz, where he played for two years. At that point, Booker's time in the NBA was beginning to run short. The veteran forward looked to take advantage of his new opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, but his stint in New York lasted about 18 games.

During the middle of the 2017-2018 NBA season, Brooklyn sent Booker packing to join the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers held onto Booker for about 33 games. During that time, Booker averaged 15 minutes-per-game off the bench, contributing to just under five points-per-matchup. Unfortunately, his stint with the Sixers was cut short before the team made its playoff appearance that year.

Since his Sixers stint, Booker has only landed in Indiana, where he played 17 games for the Pacers during that same season. Since 2018, Booker hasn't cracked an NBA roster. Now, the veteran forward has announced his retirement after eight years in the NBA. 

"It's so tough to sit here and announce my retirement from the game," Booker wrote in an official statement. "It's definitely a bittersweet moment, and you can see why if you read this whole post. Although I'm retiring, you can definitely catch me in front of the TV every night watching league pass. With all of that said, THANK YOU BASKETBALL!"

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

