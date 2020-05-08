The Philadelphia 76ers could soon get some production out of one of their stashed away draft picks for the 2020-2021 season. During the 2014 NBA Draft, the 76ers spent the 52nd overall pick on the Serbian guard, Vasilije Micic.

Up until this point, Micic hasn't discussed a potential NBA debut as he moved around in the Euroleague. But as the 26-year-old guard's contract with his current team, Anadolu Efes, is up in 2021, Micic is considering a move to the NBA, per Donatas Urbonas.

"Anadolu Efes or the NBA -- it's the only scenarios I have for the next season," Micic told Urbonas this week. While his mind is far from made up, Micic could strongly consider the NBA based on the fact that he's garnering interest beyond the Sixers' organization.

Although the 76ers own Micic's NBA rights, it has been reported that other teams are interested in the six-six Serbian guard. Perhaps, his breakout season with Anadolu Efes has something to do with that. According to Donatas Urbonas, Micic had a career-year with the Turkish club as he averaged nearly 15 points and 5.8 assists-per-game.

If Micic does decide to come to the States as a point guard prospect, the Sixers could use the competition for Ben Simmons' backup. However, flashing an NBA contract to Micic won't be enough for the 76ers to get him on the squad.

Last Summer, Micic mentioned that he "hopes" to get to the NBA one day -- but he wants to join a team that can offer him purposeful minutes. "I don't want to just go there, but to get a chance to play," Micic told TalkBasket. "Otherwise, I will stay here (Anadolu)." Maybe soon enough, the Sixers' 2014 pick will be worth expense.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_