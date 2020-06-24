Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

The Philadelphia 76ers have changed their logo. No, the classic 76 symbol isn't permanently changed moving forward, but for the remainder of June, the Sixers will show their support for the LGBTQ+ community with a pride-inspired color scheme.

Typically around this time, members of the Sixers' organization would attend Philadelphia's annual pride parade. As we know, though, the circumstances for many events this year have been quite different. With the COVID-19 outbreak around the world -- including the United States of America -- everybody has been forced to stay in and stay away from others until further notice.

Knowing they couldn't have members attend the pride parade this year because of COVID-19, the Sixers have been searching for alternatives. So, in addition to temporarily changing the logo's color scheme, the Sixers will also host their own pride parade virtually on Jun. 28, according to an announcement from the organization.

The Official Plans

"This year's 76ers pride logo is re-designed to be all-inclusive. New black and brown stripes have been added to represent all LGBTQ people of color, while the light blue and pink stripes symbolize those people who identify as transgender."

"With this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the 76ers will host a virtual Philly PrideDay Parade presented by GIANT on Sunday, Jun. 28."

"The online event, hosted on 76ers social channels, will feature a look back at the team's participation in the 2019 Philly PrideDay Parade & Festival, along with photos and videos from 76ers Pride Night, presented by GIANT. The momentous night in February was highlighted by former NBA center Jason Collins ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. He became the first active, openly gay player in North American professional sports."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_