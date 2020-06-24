All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have changed their logo. No, the classic 76 symbol isn't permanently changed moving forward, but for the remainder of June, the Sixers will show their support for the LGBTQ+ community with a pride-inspired color scheme. 

Typically around this time, members of the Sixers' organization would attend Philadelphia's annual pride parade. As we know, though, the circumstances for many events this year have been quite different. With the COVID-19 outbreak around the world -- including the United States of America -- everybody has been forced to stay in and stay away from others until further notice.

Knowing they couldn't have members attend the pride parade this year because of COVID-19, the Sixers have been searching for alternatives. So, in addition to temporarily changing the logo's color scheme, the Sixers will also host their own pride parade virtually on Jun. 28, according to an announcement from the organization. 

The Official Plans

"This year's 76ers pride logo is re-designed to be all-inclusive. New black and brown stripes have been added to represent all LGBTQ people of color, while the light blue and pink stripes symbolize those people who identify as transgender."  

"With this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the 76ers will host a virtual Philly PrideDay Parade presented by GIANT on Sunday, Jun. 28."

"The online event, hosted on 76ers social channels, will feature a look back at the team's participation in the 2019 Philly PrideDay Parade & Festival, along with photos and videos from 76ers Pride Night, presented by GIANT. The momentous night in February was highlighted by former NBA center Jason Collins ringing the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. He became the first active, openly gay player in North American professional sports."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Jamal Crawford

Veteran shooter Jamal Crawford could receive a few calls to join a team in the NBA's restart. Could the Philadelphia 76ers be one of the teams who are calling?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different After COVID

When sports do eventually return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent, such as the elimination of wrestling and tennis from college programs.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: Teams are 'Bracing for Significant' Positive COVID-19 Tests

As the NBA prepares to issue COVID-19 tests to teams, organizations are reportedly bracing for a notable amount of positive cases in the next couple of days.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz has Interest in Becoming a Comedian off the Court

Philadelphia 76ers Turkish veteran Furkan Korkmaz recently revealed that he's interested in writing jokes for a comedy routine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle is Excited to get Back to Work

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle is ready to continue his debut NBA season next month in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

The Deadline for NBA Players Planning to Sit-out is Coming up

This week, Philadelphia 76ers players have to confirm whether they will be joining the rest of the NBA or not in Orlando, Florida, next month.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Tells Funny Story About Pre-Licensed Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris recently revealed Joel Embiid has been driving on the road before he ever had a license.

Justin Grasso

Ime Udoka has tons of Competition in Knicks' Coaching Search

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka isn't the only coach getting some attention from the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Allow 10 Coaches in Practice Facility Starting Tuesday

As the NBA looks to have teams ramp up their suspension workouts, the Philadelphia 76ers will be permitted to have up to ten coaches in attendance at their practice facility beginning Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2020 NBA Draft Reportedly set for October 16th

When will the Philadelphia 76ers select their new set of rookies? The 2020 NBA Draft is reportedly set for October 16th.

Justin Grasso