Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to continue their three-game win streak as they take on the struggling Golden State Warriors.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings as they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Sixers come into their clash fresh off of a commanding win against the Sacramento Kings, in a match that saw Philadelphia cruise past with a 20-point lead.

Joel Embiid led the scoring on Tuesday night with 31 points, which was enough to extend his five-game 30-point streak. James Harden contributed massively to his team's offensive efforts, scoring 21 points while dishing out 15 assists and grabbing a season-high five steals.

The Beard's offensive wizardry made him the first 76er to record back-to-back 15 points 15 rebound games.

Going into Friday night's match against the Warriors, Doc Rivers will only have three injuries to manage as Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable while Danuel House Jr. is probable. Tyrese Maxey remains out as he makes his return back to training.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Golden State Warriors, who have been struggling as of late, losing four of their previous five games.

Their most recent game was on Wednesday night, where the Warriors were defeated by the Indiana Pacers 119-125. The game was close, thanks in due part to reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry's 38 points.

Perhaps Golden State would've won had Curry not gone out with an injury in the closing moments of the third quarter after an attempt at stealing the ball away from Pacers forward Jalen Smith.

While Curry is to remain out for a few weeks, several of his teammates will join him on the bench for Friday's match as Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Andrew Wiggins are all confirmed to be out.

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for the match in South Philadelphia after sitting out of the match against the Pacers.

