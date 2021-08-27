76ers Move on From Anthony Tolliver

The Philadelphia 76ers announced they have waived veteran forward Anthony Tolliver on Friday.

The Sixers' latest roster move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Ever since the new league year started, Philly began moving on from some of the veteran reserves. Their first notable move was to waive the veteran point guard George Hill.

Then, the Sixers cut ties with their veteran two-way guard Rayjon Tucker following his five-game stint in the Summer League. While Anthony Tolliver was still a member of the Sixers since last season, reports recently surfaced indicating that the veteran power forward was not in the team's plans.

They confirmed that much on Friday afternoon. The Sixers first acquired Tolliver after the trade deadline last season. He was first signed to a 10-day contract as the Sixers were on the hunt for a low-cost veteran power forward to come off the bench.

After wrapping up his first 10-day stint, Tolliver earned himself another. Eventually, the Sixers signed Tolliver for the rest of the year and added an additional season to his contract to gain some flexibility moving forward.

When the Sixers acquired Tolliver last season, he was a potential candidate to replace Mike Scott in the rotation ahead of their playoff run. However, Tolliver never won over Sixers head coach Doc Rivers during his limited time with the team.

During the 2020-2021 regular season, Tolliver appeared in just 11 games. During that time, he averaged less than 10 minutes on the floor. Despite his inability to stand out on the stat sheet, Tolliver made some solid veteran plays for the 76ers during his limited time on the floor.

But he struggled to beat out Mike Scott during the regular season. And when the playoffs rolled around, Tolliver didn't log a single minute. Now, the Sixers will move forward without him. Freeing up a roster spot, the Sixers will now likely put their focus on inking their rookie second-round pick Charles Bassey, who has yet to land a contract with the team.

