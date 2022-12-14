The Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 123-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings, what worked for them?

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers breezed past the Sacramento Kings on their way to a 123-103 victory, which brings their current win streak to three games, being the third streak of the season.

The win was an all-around team effort, but Philadelphia's big three were the main contributors, with Joel Embiid dropping 31 points, which was enough to extend his streak of 30-point performances to five games.

James Harden made his impact felt in the first game, dropping 17 points in the first two quarters, including four three-pointers with his final one coming in the closing seconds of the first half. The Beard wasn't only shooting the ball, but also feeding it to his teammates, ending the game with a total of 15 assists. Harden's 21-point and 15-assist night made him the first 76er to ever get 15 points and 15 assists in back-to-back games.

Lastly, Tobias Harris played his usual veteran role, staying on the court when both Harden and Embiid were subbed out. Harris was close to getting his second-ever triple-double, ending the night with 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

While these starters sparked the Sixer's offensive fire, their bench kept it going with George Niang and Shake Milton combing for 26 points, with the forward sniper grabbing four buckets from deep.

Philadelphia's offense wasn't the only impressive part of their game on Tuesday night, as their defense went above and beyond. The Sixers grabbed a total of 38 defensive rebounds, which is six above their average, while Harden kept the Kings on their feet, grabbing a season-high five steals.

While Philadelphia worked hard for their win on Tuesday night, a certain chunk could be asserted to Sacramento having a rough night from the field. The Kings shot 24 percent from the three-point line, which included De'Aaron Fox's 1-7 performance.

Fox, who is usually his team's leading scorer, ended the night with 13 points on 33-percent shooting overall, in his return from a two-game absence.

The Sixers will look to further expand on their recent streak of success as they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

