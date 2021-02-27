Philly Artist Paints a Mural of Sixers Guard Matisse Thybulle

Ever since getting drafted to the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Matisse Thybulle quickly became a fan-favorite.

Although the second-year guard has an extremely friendly personality, Thybulle isn't all that friendly on the court when he's swarming his opponents on defense. Coming out of the NCAA, Thybulle was recognized as one of the best defenders entering the league.

Through his first season, Thybulle was relentless on the defensive side of the ball. Although he was inconsistent on offense, Philly fans never lost interest in the second-year guard as his ferocious and aggressive defense made up for his faults.

However, Thybulle isn't just admired for his on-court contributions in Philly. Last year, during the NBA's suspension, the young guard was very much a part of the local community. Following the tragic death of George Floyd, Thybulle was one of the thousands of Philadelphians out in the streets protesting.

And when the Presidential election inched closer in the Fall, Thybulle got involved in encouraging and helping locals get registered to vote. All in all, Thybulle has done a lot in the Philly community since becoming a member last spring. So, recently, a local artist by the name of Glossblack painted a mural of the young Sixer on the side of a building in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

As you can see, Thybulle went to check out the painting of him on Wednesday. The image painted is a picture of Thybulle from last season after he drained a three-point shot during one of the most memorable offensive performances of his career. Now, it will be remembered as long as his mural remains painted on that building.

