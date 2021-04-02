Pistons' Wayne Ellington Listed as Possible Buyout Option for Sixers

The NBA trade market has officially closed its doors for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season. Last week, as the deadline approached, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to several trade candidates. Although it seemed that landing Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry was a possibility, Philly ended up shifting gears and going with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill.

The three-team deal to land Hill ended up being the only move Daryl Morey and Elton Brand made. Now, everybody is paying close attention to the buyout market to see what the 76ers' next move will be if they make one.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently evaluated the Sixers' situation moving forward and listed three potential buyout candidates they could have their eyes on. The one that stood out the most happened to be Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington.

"The Sixers double-doubled into the sniper ranks this offseason by acquiring both Danny Green and Seth Curry. But even with those investments, Philly finds itself sitting just 24th in three-pointers per game at 10.9. Ellington could up that count in a hurry. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent season in the Motor City, splashing 2.7 triples per night at a 42.6 percent clip. He could be a potent receiving option off of passes out of the post by Embiid or drive-and-kick deliveries from Ben Simmons."

The 33-year-old Pennsylvania-born guard has played all around the NBA since 2009. Being on so many different squads in different situations, Ellington's numbers have been up and down throughout his career.

However, this season, he's thriving with the struggling Detroit Pistons. In 35 games, Ellington has averaged 10 points while shooting 45-percent from the field and 42-percent from three on roughly six attempts-per-game.

Although the 76ers have shot much better from deep this season, the team has acknowledged they need to do better. Ellington could certainly help in that department, but it seems the chances of them actually landing him are slim.

For starters, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey mentioned that if the front office does explore the buyout market, they'll likely go big. With thin depth at power forward and center, the Sixers could use some reinforcements there down the stretch. Ellington doesn't necessarily fit the description.

Plus, what're the chances the Pistons actually let go of Ellington? According to Omari Sankofa of The Detroit Free Press, the Pistons currently have no plans to buy out Ellington this season.

While Detroit could change its mind as time goes on, it seems they have no intentions of doing so for the time being. Ellington would be a solid addition off the bench for the Sixers, but it will be a longshot for them to land him on a buyout from Detroit.

