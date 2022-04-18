Raptors Could Miss Several Key Players for Game 2 vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors' start to the 2022 NBA Playoff run hasn't gone as planned. As the Raptors paid a visit to their well-known opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Saturday, Toronto lost more than just the game.

With an empty injury report before tip-off, the Raptors were the slightly healthier bunch going into Game 1. However, it wouldn't be long before that changed.

In the midst of the first half of the Game 1 matchup, Raptors’ veteran forward Thad Young suffered an apparent thumb injury. After leaving the game early to get checked out by Toronto’s medical staff, Young was eventually diagnosed with a sprained thumb. He was not cleared to check back in.

Later on in the matchup, Toronto’s young standout Scottie Barnes suffered an ankle injury, which looked quite serious. As his foot was stepped on by Sixers star Joel Embiid, Barnes went down in pain while grabbing at his foot.

After getting attention from Toronto’s medical staff, Barnes had to be helped up off the floor and assisted while walking gingerly back to the locker room. As expected, Barnes was ruled out for the rest of the matchup.

The good news is that Barnes’ initial X-rays were negative, indicating no serious damage has been done. However, his status for Monday night’s game went from being up in the air, to out.

Following Toronto’s Sunday afternoon practice session, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hinted that Barnes and Young were expected to be listed as doubtful on the injury report. Sure enough, that was the case.

And in addition to those two, Toronto’s fourth-year guard Gary Trent Jr. could also miss Monday’s game. After being added to the injury report due to a non-COVID-illness, Trent is on pace to possibly miss Game 2 as he's doubtful to play.

While the Raptors have had success against the Sixers while playing shorthanded during the regular season, the absence of three key players is definitely going to create a challenging obstacle for the Raptors.

