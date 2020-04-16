Drake Trolls 76ers' Michael Rubin After Joining 'All In' Challenge

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin presented what he hopes to become the largest digital fundraiser in history. The 'All In' Challenge is a website powered by Rubin's company, Fanatics, which has nearly 50 fan experiences up for auction.

When it started, Rubin offered up his own ultra fan experience, which included tickets to pretty much every major sporting event over the next year. However, Rubin challenged some of his celebrity friends to get involved in order to create a chain of major influencers in entertainment to get involved.

By the second day, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was nominated. Therefore, he had to appoint a few celebrities of his own. One of them happened to be rap star and famous Toronto Raptors superfan, Drake.

Drake accepted Brady's challenge and decided to offer up a number of experiences. An excited Rubin commented on Drake's Instagram post on Wednesday night thanking him for contributing while adding in a joke that would eventually backfire.

"LET'S GO!!!! This is amazing!!!!" Rubin wrote on Drake's post. "Thanks for being ALL IN!!! Ps, can you add your Raptors championship ring to this experience so I don't ever have to see it again!!!!"

Shortly after, Drake responded in trolling fashion. "Only if you add yours too," he wrote. "Oh wait, that's right...." If you're lost in all of this -- Drake, who is a Raptors fan, witnessed Toronto defeat the 76ers during the second round of the playoffs last year in the devastating game seven. After the famous buzzer-beater shot by Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors went on to win it all after the Sixers gave them their toughest playoff challenge.

