The Toronto Raptors' healthy streak ended quite quickly in the first round of the playoffs. As the Raptors entered their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, they had all hands on deck ahead of Game 1.

During the first matchup, the Raptors lost a couple of players. It started with the veteran reserve Thad Young, who suffered a thumb injury during the first matchup. After leaving the game to get checked out by the medical staff, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the evening due to a sprained thumb.

Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes was the next to leave the matchup as he suffered an ankle injury, which looked quite serious. After getting helped up off the floor and walking back to the locker room with assistance, Barnes was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Initial X-rays on Barnes' ankle were negative, but further testing was required. Eventually, the Raptors rookie was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Young and Barnes' statuses for Game 2 were up in the air. So was Gary Trent Jr.'s playing status.

Although Trent didn't suffer an injury during Game 1, he dealt with a non-COVID illness the following day. Trent, Barnes, and Young were all doubtful going into Monday's outing. Eventually, Barnes was ruled out, while Trent and Young were upgraded to questionable.

After going through pregame warmups, Trent and Young were cleared for action. After starting and spending nine minutes on the court, Trent left the matchup and didn't return in the Raptors' Game 2 loss.

The good news for Toronto on Wednesday is that Trent is expected to play in Game 3. Although he was listed as questionable on the injury report on Tuesday night, Trent was upgraded to probable on Wednesday morning. Therefore, the Raptors guard is on pace to play once again as the Raptors look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.