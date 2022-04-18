The Toronto Raptors are expected to enter Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers while shorthanded. According to TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg, Raptors' rookie standout Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for Monday's game.

When the Sixers and the Raptors met for Game 1 on Saturday night, the Raptors had an empty injury report. Unfortunately for them, that changed as the game went on.

Not only did the Raptors lose their veteran forward Thad Young to a thumb injury, but Barnes got his foot stepped on, which caused him to twist his ankle. As soon as Barnes' injury occurred, he went down in pain.

After receiving attention from the Raptors’ training staff, Barnes was helped up off the floor by several teammates. As he struggled to walk, the young standout needed to be helped back to the visitor’s locker room so he could undergo tests on his ankle.

Initial X-rays came back negative for Barnes on Saturday night, which is a good sign. However, he was expected to get an MRI on Sunday. While Barnes didn’t receive a diagnosis right away, the Raptors assumed he might not be able to play in Game 2 on Monday.

Therefore, Barnes was listed on the injury report as doubtful. The following morning, the rookie was downgraded to out. That’s a tough blow for the Raptors, who got solid production from Barnes in Game 1. It’s unclear if the setback will be long-term or not, but for now, it’s apparent the Sixers will go against a shorthanded Raptors team for Game 2 on Monday.

