Scottie Barnes' Playing Status for Game 4 vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors could use a reinforcement when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday for Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

Unfortunately for them, their wish might not come true. As the Raptors lost their thriving young rookie Scottie Barnes in the fourth quarter in the Game 1 matchup on the road against the Sixers, they weren't sure if they'd get the big man back at some point during the series or not.

Barnes was in a lot of pain when the injury first occurred. As he needed to be helped back to the locker room, Toronto wasted no time ruling Barnes out for the rest of the night. While an initial X-ray was negative, Barnes was still scheduled for an MRI the following morning.

The Raptors kept Barnes’ diagnosis quiet, likely for strategic purposes. But it was clear Barnes’ injury wasn’t exactly minor considering he was sporting a walking boot ahead of Game 2. Not too long after being listed as doubtful for Game 2 versus Philly, Barnes was ruled out.

And although the Raptors still left the door open for a potential Game 3 return, the reality was that Barnes was not going to come back that early. Barnes wouldn’t rule himself out for the series as Nick Nurse made it clear he might be back soon.

Ahead of Game 3, Nurse expressed the possibility of Barnes returning in Game 4. Then, he doubled down on that claim after an overtime loss at home on Wednesday. While the Raptors were confident in Barnes’ potential return in Game 4, the reality is that he still isn’t cleared for action.

On Friday night, Toronto’s injury report listed Barnes as doubtful. While the rookie could make his return at some point if the series stays alive beyond this weekend, he likely won’t have an opportunity to help his team out on Saturday afternoon. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

