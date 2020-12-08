Ryan Broekhoff Looks Forward to Sharing the Court With Ben Simmons

Ryan Broekhoff and Ben Simmons will share the court for the first time this offseason.

Ryan Broekhoff's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers has been strange. Back in the summer, the Sixers were gearing up to fly down to Orlando, Florida, to join the NBA's bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an attempt to bolster the shooting on the roster, the Sixers inked veteran free agent wing Ryan Broekhoff to a one-year deal. At the time, Broekhoff admittedly had concerns about going to the bubble shortly after signing with the Sixers.

Ultimately, he ended up backing out last minute due to family concerns. At that point, it seemed Broekhoff would never play with the Sixers, but that changed months later. In November, Broekhoff inked a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Philly.

Unlike the first time he signed, Broekhoff is in Camden, New Jersey, and participating in team practices with the Sixers. While his spot on the roster isn't guaranteed, the Australian wing mentioned on Sunday that he was looking forward to sharing the court with 76ers star Ben Simmons and praised the fourth-year veteran.

"His size and athleticism, the way he can get to the basket and create for everyone is truly a gift," Broekhoff said following his first practice with the team. "Hopefully, I'll be on the receiving end on a few of those kick-out passes when he drags the defense in."

The 30-year-old guard is far from a lock to make the Sixers' final roster as his deal is non-guaranteed for the year. Considering the Sixers are looking to improve in shooting this upcoming season, Broekhoff does have an advantage.

In two NBA seasons, Broekhoff has knocked down 40-percent of his threes. In 17 games last season with the Dallas Mavericks, he put up 4.2 points-per-game while averaging 39-percent from three off the bench.

Broekhoff has known since last year that the competition for minutes at his position on the team is stiff. And this year, it only gets harder for him to crack the roster. Regardless of the situation, the veteran guard is genuinely excited to be back on a court and taking advantage of a second opportunity to make a name for himself within the 76ers organization.

