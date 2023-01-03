Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid

Last season, the Sacramento Kings made a notable in-season trade to cast off one of their young and promising stars Tyrese Haliburton to land an established All-Star from the Indiana Pacers in Domantas Sabonis.

While the trade came with a lot of scrutiny for the Kings since Haliburton thrived off the bat in Indiana, while Sabonis didn’t take the Kings above and beyond, the trade is beginning to look much better for Sacramento through the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox would even go as far as saying Sabonis is a top-three big man in the league, according to EuroHoops.net.

So, who is Sabonis up there with, in Fox’s eyes?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

“For me, it’s (Nikola) Jokic, (Joel) Embiid, and (Sabonis). Those are the top three centers in the league. “

It goes without saying Jokic is one of the best centers in the league. Over the last two seasons, the Nuggets’ star was crowned the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

It’s hard to argue against Embiid being in the same conversation, as he lost out to Jokic both times while being recognized as the league’s MVP runner-up. And last season, Embiid established himself as the NBA’s scoring champion, taking his offensive skillset to a level that nobody has seen out of a center since the days of Shaquille O’Neal.

Fox joins a long list of NBA stars who view Embiid as one of the most dominant bigs in the game. As the Sixers star continues to rack up All-Star appearances while remaining in the conversation for seasonal awards and All-NBA considerations, there isn't much to debate on that topic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.