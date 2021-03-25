NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Seth Curry Could Return vs. Lakers on Thursday

Seth Curry is progressing well out West.
Last Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were in a tight battle against the Milwaukee Bucks at home late in the fourth quarter when Seth Curry exited the game with an injury. After getting a fastbreak to the hoop, Curry suddenly stopped and slipped under the basket.

Curry was helped up and limped back to the Sixers' locker room after remaining on the ground for a bit. As the game progressed, Curry was ruled out for the rest of the matchup with an ankle injury. The following day, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and was put on a two-game timetable for re-evaluation.

The Sixers hosted the Sacramento Kings, then traveled to New York to face the Knicks without Curry this past weekend. When he re-tested his ankle on Monday night, the Sixers wasted no time ruling him out for Tuesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Missing three-straight games isn't ideal for Philly's starting sharpshooter, but it was a positive sign he made the trip out West. On Tuesday morning, Curry was a light participant in the team's morning shootaround in San Francisco. 

According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, he didn't do much outside of getting some shots up and working with the team's physical therapist. However, the 76ers aren't ready to rule Curry out of Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers just yet.

Per the team's injury report, Curry is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at the Staples Center. While there's no guarantee Curry is back in the mix for Thursday's matchup, it's a promising sign he's with the team out West and getting practice sessions in.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

