Seth Curry Opens up About Career Year With Sixers

Like everyone else, professional athletes have hobbies and interests outside of work. For Sixers guard Seth Curry, playing video games is something he enjoys doing when not working on his craft.

Curry recently collaborated with the people at Linus Tech Tips, where they built a gaming PC together. While putting together the computer, the guys also talked about the sharpshooter's life on the hardwood.

Among the things brought up was Curry's standout showing in the postseason. When his 36 point performance against the Hawks was mentioned, the 31-year-old said he felt his first season in Philly was his best to date.

"I had a career year. I had a great series personally, wish we would have won," said Curry.

In terms of statistics, Curry's numbers this season were almost identical to the last three years. His 12.5 PPG was just shy of his career-high, and he tied his best assists per game average at 2.7.

The postseason is where he took his game to new heights. Through 12 playoff games with the Sixers, Curry set a new career-high in points not once but twice.

Some Sixers struggled in the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Hawks, but Curry was not one of them. He did everything he could to aid Joel Embiid in carrying the Sixers to the conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

In seven games against Atlanta, Curry averaged 21 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.0 APG. What was most impressive was his unreal efficiency shooting the ball. When all was said and done, Curry knocked down 61.4% of his field-goal attempts and 59.6% of his threes.

If not for multiple injuries derailing his regular season, Curry likely would have posted career-highs across the board. Many expected him to flourish alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons, and it did not take long for that to come to fruition.

After how he finished the postseason, Curry is certainly a top breakout candidate for the Sixers as we get ready for this upcoming season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.