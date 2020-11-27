Seth Curry's Recent Workout is Getting Sixers Fans Hype

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers' front office prioritized getting persistent shooters on the roster this offseason. Last week, as the 2020 NBA Draft was going on, Morey struck his second deal of the night and snagged one of the NBA's most consistent three-point shooters in Seth Curry.

It cost Josh Richardson and the No. 36 overall pick in the draft to get Curry. While some might argue the Dallas Mavericks received the better veteran in the deal, Curry brings a certain skill set to the Sixers that was practically non-existent last season.

Last season, Sixers guard Shake Milton drained a team-high of 43-percent of his three-point attempts, which he accomplished in 40 games. Meanwhile, Seth Curry knocked down 45-percent of his threes in 64 games.

While Philly had a few decent shooters last season -- none of them precisely compare to Curry. And a recent clip of Curry's individual offseason workout shows he'll be bringing a new look to the 76ers this year.

Typically, Sixers fans wouldn't get excited over a video of a player practicing jump shots in an empty gym. As Ben Simmons seemingly fooled fans over the last couple of offseasons with his jump shot videos, 76ers fans grew disinterested in offseason hype.

However, this situation is slightly different. Curry, who is 30-years-old and heading into his seventh season, has already established himself as an NBA sharpshooter.

Although he got off to a bit of a slow start when he entered the league in 2013, Curry has drained 44-percent of his career three-point shot attempts, giving Sixers fans plenty of reasons to be excited for what he can bring to the table this upcoming season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_