Should Sixers Consider a JJ Redick Reunion?

The NBA free agent pool has almost completely dried up at this point in the offseason, but there are still some names out there that might be able to help the right team. Among players still without a deal for next season is veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Redick just turned 37-years-old in June but can still be an effective outside shooter in a limited role. This begs the question, should the Sixers think about bringing him back?

It recently came out that Anthony Tolliver is not in the team's plans, which could open up a spot for Redick on the roster. If he is willing to sign for the vet minimum, it's a move that is worth discussing.

This reunion almost happened last season at the trade deadline. The Sixers were rumored to be a potential landing spot for Redick before he was ultimately sent to the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, Redick averaged 7.4 PPG and shot 37.1% from beyond the arc in 44 games with the Pelicans and Mavericks. Bringing him back for another stint with the team would not be a splash in any sense but could be a small win in the margins.

For starters, Redick has multiple connections within the team. He played alongside all the team's stars during his first run in Philly and played under Doc Rivers for years in LA. Fitting in with the team would be a seamless transition.

Redick's seasons with the Sixers were the best of his career. He posted career-highs in points per game and had one of his top shooting seasons in terms of three-point percentage. These incredible numbers stemmed from the strong chemistry he shared on the floor with Joel Embiid.

Obviously, this time around, Redick's role would be much smaller, but he could bolster the second unit. The shooting he could provide in small bursts could draw comparisons to Marco Belinelli when he joined the Sixers late in 2018.

If the Sixers decide to waive Tolliver, replacing him with Redick is a corresponding move that the front office should heavily consider.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.