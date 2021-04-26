Sixers Add Danny Green to Crowded Injury Report vs. Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers are the better team on paper heading into Monday night's matchup against a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad, but the Sixers aren't in the greatest shape in terms of health right now.

Throughout the past week, several notable members of the Sixers roster have been in and out of the lineup. Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Furkan Korkmaz have all missed at least one matchup over the last four games.

During that time, the Sixers struggled as they took on losses against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and the Milwaukee Bucks twice. Going into Monday's game against Oklahoma City, the Sixers are on a four-game losing streak.

The Sixers know they need to get healthy so they can bounce back, but it's unclear if that will happen or not on Monday. According to the injury report on Sunday night, the Sixers had Embiid, Korkmaz, Harris, and Paul Reed listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons was listed as out once again.

While Simmons was upgraded to questionable on Monday, which is a promising sign, all the others mentioned above remain a 50/50 shot at playing. In addition to those guys, the Sixers also added Danny Green on the injury report as he's managing a hip injury, according to the team.

Although Green has played in all but one game for the 76ers this season, the veteran guard has revealed he's been dealing with a hip issue throughout the year. The only time he sat out this season was against the Thunder back in March. Now, it looks like Green could take another game off against the Thunder on Monday.

