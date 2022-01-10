Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Rockets Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting back to being fully healthy. However, they haven't steered entirely clear of injuries and COVID-related setbacks.

On Sunday night, when the Sixers released their injury report ahead of the Houston Rockets game, which is set to take place on Monday, the team had just five players listed as out, which included Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, Paul Reed, Shake Milton, and Ben Simmons.

Unfortunately, the Sixers added another member of the team to the injury report as Seth Curry is dealing with a minor setback.

What's the Latest?

Curry, who appeared in Philly's Friday night game against the San Antonio Spurs and practiced on Sunday afternoon, is now questionable for Monday night's matchup in Houston. According to the Sixers' injury report, Curry is dealing with left ankle soreness.

Ankle soreness is nothing new to the sharpshooting veteran. While he hasn't missed a significant amount of time before due to his occasional lower-body setbacks, Curry has battled through ankle soreness throughout his short stint with the 76ers.

The good news is that regardless of whether Curry plays on Monday or not, his recent setback doesn't seem too serious. While there was a point during Friday night's game where Curry was slow to get up and walked off the court gingerly, he finished up his 36-minute shift even after rolling his ankle.

If Curry can't get the nod to play on Monday, the Sixers would be down another ball-handler as they are already without Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton for the night. That would leave the Sixers relying on guys like Furkan Korkmaz, Charlie Brown Jr., and Myles Powell to work as a committee at the point guard position.

