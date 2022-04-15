Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, made their first championship run while down in the Orlando bubble. After making it to the NBA G League Finals for the first time in team history, the Blue Coats fell short in the one-and-done matchup against the Lakeland Magic.

This season, the Blue Coats came back for more. After clinching a spot in the G League playoffs, Delaware picked up three-straight wins to punch their ticket to the NBA G League Finals for the second-straight season.

Earlier this week, Delaware kicked off its series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on the road. Unfortunately for the Blue Coats, they missed two key players as the starting center Charles Bassey was ruled out for at least ten days with a shoulder injury.

In addition, Sixers two-way wing Charlie Brown Jr. was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Without those two available, the Blue Coats attempted to play with a next-man-up mentality, but it didn't go so well in Game 1.

On the road, the Blue Coats came up way short for the first outing. With a 145-128 loss, the Blue Coats returned home to prepare for Game 2, which was set to take place in Delaware on Thursday night.

Not only did the Blue Coats miss Bassey and Brown for the second-straight game on Thursday, but they also played without Sixers' rookie first-round pick, Jaden Springer. Without three of their key players, the Blue Coats clearly took a hit on Thursday.

The Vipers got off to a dominant start right out of the gate. In the first quarter of action, Rio Grande Valley fired off for 43 points and held the Blue Coats to under 30. Delaware managed to outscore Rio Grande Valley in the second quarter, but the Vipers kept it tight, which helped them maintain their lead.

Going into halftime, the Blue Coats trailed by double digits. When they came out for the second half, they didn't change the landscape of the game. Once again, the Vipers outscored the Blue Coats 35-29. Going into the fourth quarter, Delaware trailed 104-86. Barring an unexpected comeback, it became clear that Rio Grande Valley was well on its way to an NBA G League title win.

When the clock ran out, it was confirmed. With a 131-114 victory for the Vipers, the Blue Coats fell short for the second-straight season as a Game 2 loss helped Rio Grande Valley complete the sweep.

Regardless of the loss, the Blue Coats had quite a successful season. Not only did they win the G League's first-ever mid-season tournament, but they made another run for the title for the second-straight season.

