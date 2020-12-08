Sixers Make Horford for Green Trade With Thunder Official

A few weeks back, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made his first move of business -- and he earned applause from many.

Just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers agreed to send veteran center Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick, and the rights to Vasilije Micic to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier.

However, with the way Green's contract was set up, the trade couldn't become official on draft night. In fact, the 76ers had to wait weeks before the trade became eligible to go through. Finally, on Tuesday, the Sixers got it done.

With Horford out of the picture, the Sixers get another seasoned veteran on the roster with the 33-year-old Danny Green. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard has been in the NBA since 2009. He comes to the Sixers with three championship rings, two of which were achieved over the last two seasons.

In addition to Green, the 76ers are also getting veteran guard Terrance Ferguson and the French center, Vincent Poirier. Ferguson, a 22-year-old guard, has spent the last three seasons in OKC. Last year, he started in 38 of 56 matchups and averaged 3.9 points-per-game while shooting 35-percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Poirier is a seven-footer with minimal NBA experience. After spending two years in the Euroleague, Poirier picked up some playing time with the Boston Celtics last year. In 22 games off the bench, he averaged 1.9 points and two rebounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_