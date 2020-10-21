The 2020 offseason will be a critical time for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Alec Burks. To ensure he makes the most out of it, the impending free agent has switched agencies. Previously, Burks was represented by JR Hensley of You First Sports. Now, the veteran guard will join Octagon Basketball.

Just last offseason, Burks was coming off a 13 game stint with the Sacramento Kings after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in late November of 2018.

Since Burks struggled to find his fit in limited time with the Kings, the veteran guard had every intention of hitting the free agency market for the second time in his career. Last July, Burks inked a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors with the hopes of proving himself and earning a multi-year contract for the future.

Although the Warriors struggled in 2019-2020, Burks was a shining spot for the team. In 48 games, Burks averaged a career-high of 16 points-per-game and 3.1 assists-per-game. While Burks desired a long-term extension from the Warriors, the organization ended up using his success as leverage in the trade market during a down year.

Along with Glenn Robinson III, Burks was traded to the Sixers for a handful of second-round picks at the 2020 NBA trade deadline. Burks failed to mirror the success he had with Golden State while in Philly, but his 12 PPG off the bench in 18 games didn't look so bad. Not to mention, Burks was one of the few standouts during the Sixers' disappointing showing down in the Orlando bubble.

The Sixers might consider negotiating a potential return for Burks, but his price range might be too high this offseason. After spending big last year, the budget will be tight for the 76ers in 2020. Nothing is impossible, but it seems Burks is looking to find a long-term home this offseason, and he'll likely demand more than Philly can afford.

