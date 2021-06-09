Sixers Among Betting Favorites to Land Damian Lillard

After being bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, many think change is ahead for the Portland Trail Blazers. The team has already begun revamping after mutually parting ways with head coach Terry Stotts.

Damian Lillard has stayed loyal to Portland throughout his career. Saying on multiple occasions that he doesn't want to jump ship and join a superteam. That has not stopped teams from calling about the All-Star guard after their early playoff exit.

While there has been no official report of the team shopping Lillard or him wanting out, betting odds have opened on who his next team could be. Among BetOnline.ag's current favorites, the Sixers sit with the second-best odds.

The New York Knicks currently with the best odds at +250, but the Sixers are not far behind at +275. Other teams favored include the Heat, Celtics, Lakers, and Clippers.

With Daryl Morey running the Sixers' front office now, these odds seemed based on reputation. Morey has never shied away from a big move and will most certainly poke around if Lillard becomes available.

It is also worth noting that the Sixers were one of the last teams standing in both the James Harden and Kyle Lowry trade talks.

The Sixers still find themselves in the middle of a postseason run. Making it way too soon to be talking about offseason deals. With that being said, it is still rather fascinating that the Sixers are among one of the top potential landing spots for Lillard.

How and when the Sixers' run in the postseason ends will strongly determine how aggressive Morey is this offseason.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.