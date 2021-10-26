Drummond Questionable for Second-Straight Game vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers might have to roll into the Big Apple shorthanded on Tuesday night. For the second game in a row, the Sixers' backup center Andre Drummond is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Drummond started the year off on the right foot as he was healthy and dominant coming off the bench. After a stellar preseason and training camp, the veteran big man played solid down low for Philly's first two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets.

However, his status for the third game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was up in the air after last Friday's throw down with Brooklyn. Although Drummond never confirmed when his injury occurred, the big man was dealing with a right ankle sprain on Saturday.

Then when Sunday's matchup versus the Thunder rolled around, Drummond was practically ruled out in the morning as Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that the team's second unit wouldn't have the veteran big man in the mix.

That might be the case once again on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. According to Philly's early injury report on Monday, Drummond is listed as questionable going into the matchup.

The good news is Drummond's questionable status is an upgrade from the last game. However, there's still a shot he misses action against an Eastern Conference rival on Tuesday. That would leave the 76ers relying on players like Georges Niang and Paul Reed, two guys who wouldn't typically find themselves at center under normal circumstances, to fill the void of Drummond if he isn't cleared for action in New York.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.