Skip to main content
Sixers Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

Sixers Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The start of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 season is around the corner. Next month, the Sixers will partake in training camp, which is set to take place in South Carolina this year.

As the Sixers prepare for their season opener, which will take place in late October, they’ll first go through a mini-schedule of preseason games to shake the rust and allow young players and those on the bubble to earn their spots in the rotation or on the roster.

A couple of weeks back, it was revealed the Sixers would face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center during the preseason as the Nets released their full schedule. Then on Thursday, the 76ers found out they would also take on the Charlotte Hornets at one point.

On Friday, the Sixers announced the other two games on their four-game slate in October. The full schedule goes as follows:

  • Monday, October 3 at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM Tip
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Wednesday, October 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00 PM Tip
  • Monday, October 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00 PM Tip
  • Wednesday, October 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets | 7:00 PM Tip

The Sixers will face Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and their old friend Ben Simmons on the road in Brooklyn to begin the preseason. Then, they’ll double-dip against the Cavaliers before closing out the preseason against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

According to a press release, all four games will air on the Sixers’ flagship radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic. The two home games against the Cavaliers and the Hornets will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Broadcast information for the two road matchups is unknown at this time. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17494009_168388689_lowres
News

Hornets Expected to Face 76ers in Preseason

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_18218719_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Returns to Philly to Resume Workouts

By Justin GrassoAug 4, 2022 2:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18111091_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Offers Positive Details About James Harden's Offseason

By Justin GrassoAug 4, 2022 10:01 AM EDT
USATSI_15517571_168388689_lowres (8)
News

Ben Simmons Assured Rivers Critical Comments Didn’t Force Trade

By Justin GrassoAug 3, 2022 5:29 PM EDT
USATSI_17328337_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Rudy Gobert Weighs In on Potentially Teaming Up With Joel Embiid

By Justin GrassoAug 3, 2022 10:49 AM EDT
USATSI_17981756_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Power Rankings: Sixers Rank High Before Training Camp

By Justin GrassoAug 2, 2022 11:04 AM EDT
USATSI_18124104_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid’s Injury Prevented Him From Making EuroBasket Debut

By Justin GrassoAug 1, 2022 6:11 PM EDT
USATSI_18345451_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Knicks Could Face Punishment for Tampering

By Justin GrassoAug 1, 2022 2:39 PM EDT