Sixers Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The start of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 season is around the corner. Next month, the Sixers will partake in training camp, which is set to take place in South Carolina this year.

As the Sixers prepare for their season opener, which will take place in late October, they’ll first go through a mini-schedule of preseason games to shake the rust and allow young players and those on the bubble to earn their spots in the rotation or on the roster.

A couple of weeks back, it was revealed the Sixers would face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center during the preseason as the Nets released their full schedule. Then on Thursday, the 76ers found out they would also take on the Charlotte Hornets at one point.

On Friday, the Sixers announced the other two games on their four-game slate in October. The full schedule goes as follows:

Monday, October 3 at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM Tip

Wednesday, October 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00 PM Tip

Monday, October 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers | 7:00 PM Tip

Wednesday, October 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets | 7:00 PM Tip

The Sixers will face Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and their old friend Ben Simmons on the road in Brooklyn to begin the preseason. Then, they’ll double-dip against the Cavaliers before closing out the preseason against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

According to a press release, all four games will air on the Sixers’ flagship radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic. The two home games against the Cavaliers and the Hornets will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Broadcast information for the two road matchups is unknown at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.