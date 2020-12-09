Sixers Aren't Worried About Danny Green's Late Start

For weeks now, veteran guard Danny Green knew he would be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. With the way his contract is set up, though, no trades involving Green could officially go through until December 8.

So, when the Sixers traded Al Horford, draft picks, and rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the veteran and more, the team had to wait weeks before having Green in the building. On Tuesday, the trade finally went through. And Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier are in Philly ready to work.

Considering Green's past experience in the NBA, he's expected to have a crucial role on the 76ers this year. Getting him in the building just a little over a week after practice isn't an ideal scenario for a guy who is on his third different team in three seasons.

However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believes the late start won't be an issue for the veteran champion. "I will say this: with Danny, it's not as tough for him," Rivers claimed on Tuesday in regards to getting a late start. "For the other two [trade acquisitions], it's very difficult. But listen, Danny could probably show up on the first game and figure out how to play because he's been doing it for so long."

Two years ago, Green joined the Toronto Raptors after competing with the San Antonio Spurs for the previous eight seasons. In 80 starts, Green averaged ten points-per-game while shooting a career-high of 45-percent from three. His contributions helped the Raptors pick up their first championship win in franchise history.

The following year, Green hit the free agency market and inked a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he took a backseat to LA's two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Green still played a critical role in the Lakers' championship run last season as he started in all 68 regular-season games and all 21 postseason matchups.

Now, the veteran will quickly transition into a role with the 76ers, and Doc Rivers is already well-aware of how he'll fit into the team. "I know exactly how we want to utilize Danny," Rivers claimed. "Danny's a vet; I'm going to put him in a veteran role. He knows how to play off of talent, you know, and he's done a great job of that."

While it's too early to determine what the Sixers' opening night starting lineup will look like, Rivers clarifies that Green is on his radar. The Sixers' head coach is confident he'll fit right in and have an immediate impact on the team. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out if Green is going to start or not.

