Sixers Assign Three Prospects to Blue Coats Ahead of Ignite Matchup

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Sacramento Kings in South Philly. Ahead of the matchup, the Sixers recalled the rookie center Charles Bassey and the two-way guard, Myles Powell.

After the Sixers beat the Kings in thrilling fashion, the team will get the day off on Sunday. However, not everybody will get a rest day.

Once again, the Sixers will send several prospects down to the G League to join Philadelphia's affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

According to a team official, Charles Bassey, Myles Powell, and Charlie Brown Jr. were assigned to the Blue Coats on Sunday morning. All three players are expected to be available for the 1 PM matchup against the NBA G League Ignite.

Lately, the Sixers have had some of the young guys bouncing back and forth from the developmental team and their main roster. Early on last week, the team assigned its rookie first-round pick, Jaden Springer, to the Blue Coats.

Since sending Springer back to the G League, the young guard hasn't been back with the Sixers. However, Bassey and Powell have been going back and forth over the last few days. This past Wednesday, Bassey, and Powell practiced with the Blue Coats as the Sixers got a day off.

When Philadelphia returned to the court on Thursday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Bassey and Powell were sent down to help the Blue Coats face the College Park Skyhawks. While both players had themselves a decent outing, Delaware fell short with a 127-111 loss.

After getting called back up for Philly's Saturday night matchup against Sacramento, Bassey and Powell will make their way back to Delaware on Sunday afternoon. And the recently signed two-way guard Charlie Brown will join them.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.