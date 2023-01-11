Sixers Assign Jaden Springer to G League After Facing Pistons

Jaden Springer is back with the Blue Coats after his big night against the Pistons.

Jaden Springer is heading back to the NBA G League, joining the Delaware Blue Coats ahead of their Thursday night game against the Maine Celtics.

According to a Philadelphia 76ers’ team official, the second-year guard has been assigned to Delaware once again after picking up some playing time with the main roster on Tuesday night.

Bouncing back and forth between the Blue Coats and the Sixers has been a popular trend for Springer. As the second-year guard is in a tough situation being that he’s a developing prospect on a playoff-ready roster, minutes are hard to come by.

Instead of keeping Springer tucked away on the bench, the Sixers prefer to have the sophomore guard garner notable minutes with the developmental roster so he can continue working on his game.

This year, Springer’s appeared in four regular-season games with the Blue Coats and six Showcase Cup games. In the Showcase Cup matchups, the young guard started in five matchups, averaging 26 minutes on the floor, putting up 18 points per game while draining 31 percent of his threes.

In the four regular season battles, Springer spent 29 minutes per game on the court, averaging 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals while shooting 23 percent from deep.

With the Sixers, Springer made a total of six appearances on the floor this year. On Tuesday night, he checked in for nearly nine minutes. During that time, Springer went 4-4 from the field and put up ten points, which was a career-best.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.