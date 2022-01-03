Sixers Assistant Offers Update on Doc Rivers

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen a notable chunk of players enter the league's health and safety protocol. During the first outbreak, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid all missed an extended period of time.

When the virus affected the Sixers once again in December, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, and Danny Green all missed time as they were in the NBA's health and safety protocol for a little while.

Now, COVID-19 has affected more than just the players on the Sixers. In addition to those mentioned above, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was added to the league's health and safety protocol last week as the Sixers geared up for their road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

With Rivers forced to miss last Thursday's game in Brooklyn, the Sixers utilized longtime assistant Dan Burke as the head coach. Although he was only a head coach for a handful of games throughout his career, Burke picked up his first victory last Thursday. He'll have an opportunity to make it two in a row on Monday, as Rivers remains sidelines with the virus.

The Sixers took the day off on Friday following their win in Brooklyn and had individual workouts on Saturday instead of a full practice. By Sunday night, the 76ers returned to the floor for a team-wide practice session and made their temporary head coach Dan Burke available to the media. That's when Burks offered his update on Rivers.

"He says he feels terrific. It's good to hear," Burke said in regards to Rivers, according to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire.

Rivers' timeline to return to Philly's bench is currently unclear. Following their Monday night matchup at home against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers will face the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday before returning home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. As long as Rivers stays healthy and asymptomatic, the head coach could make his return sometime this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.