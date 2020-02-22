All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers' Ben Simmons Available to Play Against Bucks on Saturday

Justin Grasso

The absence of Ben Simmons on Thursday issued a problematic situation for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Fortunately, the team managed to come away with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, but it took an extra five minute's worth of overtime to complete to comeback.

It was a big night for Joel Embiid, who had to step up and take over for the Sixers. Typically, Embiid is a guy who is good for playing roughly 30 minutes-per-night. Without Ben Simmons available to pick up that slack elsewhere, though, the Sixers' big man had to stay on the floor for over 40 minutes.

Fortunately, things can go back to normal for the Sixers on Saturday as they face the number one seeded Milwaukee Bucks on the road for a primetime matchup because their All-Star guard Ben Simmons will be back in the mix.

Simmons, who is typically reliable for the Sixers when it comes to availability, was forced to miss his third game this year as he was out due to lower-back tightness. The big guard suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice session while going up for a rebound.

Although the Sixers didn't view Simmons' setback as anything serious, the All-Star still felt tight the following day, which caused the Sixers to rule him out against the Nets. On Friday, however, the Sixers listed Simmons as probable, and now he is available to play on Saturday night in a game where Philly has the opportunity to pick up a much-needed win.

The Sixers are set to face the Bucks at 8:30 pm EST. for the third time this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alec Burks Made Strong Case to Crack Sixers' Playoff Rotation as Backup PG

Sixers head coach Brett Brown believes Alec Burks has the upper-hand in the playoff rotation battle for the backup point guard position.

Justin Grasso

Nets Issued Major Props to Sixers' Joel Embiid Following Thursday's Battle

After a dominant five-quarter showing, Sixers' center Joel Embiid received some kind words from his opponent, the Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Why Did the Philadelphia 76ers Fall Apart Early vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday?

The 76ers struggled early on against the Nets after gaining a big lead. Sixers' head coach Brett Brown explains why that happened.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Listed as 'Probable' for Sixers' Matchup Against Bucks on Saturday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons is now listed as 'probable' for the matchup against the Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Excited for Alec Burks After His Breakout Game vs. Nets

New Sixers guard Alec Burks received significant praise from key teammates after defeating the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid is Hungry For More After Taking Over Against Nets

Sixers center Joel Embiid is ready to dominant even more after taking over the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Leads Sixers to an Overtime Victory vs. Nets on Thursday

Sixers' center Joel Embiid put the team on his back on Thursday to help the team defeat the Nets in overtime.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Brooklyn Nets Won't Have Kyrie Irving vs. Sixers on Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving is dealing with a shoulder injury, which will keep him out of Thursday's game against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Listed as Questionable vs. Nets on Thursday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons is Questionable for Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso