76ers
Top Stories
News

Ben Simmons Has a Career Night vs. Cavaliers

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- After Thursday night's ugly loss against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers had to come back on Saturday with a statement win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Considering the Sixers have allowed lesser opponents to hang around on the scoreboard more often than not, a comfortable win was desired by the Sixers and their fans.

Fortunately, the Cleveland Cavaliers are what you would call a dumpster fire right now. Not only did they have a disappointing record of 5-16 heading into Saturday's game, but they have also had their fair share of issues within the locker room as well.

It felt like the Sixers were going to have a prime opportunity to gain their confidence back with a dominant win over a bad Cleveland team, but the Sixers had some issues of their own.

With two key starters in Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson out of the lineup, the Sixers had to roll with Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott as a replacement. Even while short-handed, the Sixers were still expected to beat the Cavs. However, one of their stars had to step up and take over the game to ensure a blowout was on the way.

Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons was up to the task on Saturday night. While Simmons' defensive effort throughout the year has been outstanding, many have questioned his ability to shine on the offensive side of the ball in the scoring column.

Without Embiid on the floor, the offense would run through Simmons on Saturday. While the Sixers played well as a whole, it was clear that Simmons was the most valuable player on the floor during his 26-minute shift.

Simmons ended up notching his career-high of 34 points, registering as a plus-32 while on the court. He almost couldn't miss as he knocked down 12 of his 14 attempted shots from the field. Not only did Simmons shine where he's comfortable, but he also stepped out of the box and drained his second career three-pointer as well.

"I was locked in every time I was on the floor, regardless of how many minutes I played," Simmons said, following the victory. "That's the level we need to play at every night." It was a solid bounce-back game for Simmons and the Sixers, but they know that Saturday's game against the Cavs was just a warmup for Sunday's main event against the Raptors.

It's unclear if Philly will have Joel Embiid back in the lineup or not, but regardless of who is on the floor for the Sixers, they have proven to be competitive with Simmons at the helm. The hope for the 76ers is that Simmons' career night can boost his confidence moving forward because Simmons' newfound confidence in his skillset can be a game-changer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson Early for Raptors Matchup

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson has already been ruled out for the matchup against the Raptors.

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson to Miss Another, Embiid Out vs. Cavs

Justin Grasso
0

The Sixers will be without a couple of key starters on Saturday against the Cavs with Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid out.

Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against the Cavs on Saturday

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

76ers Should Learn a Valuable Lesson From Loss vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The 76ers took the Wizards lightly on Thursday and now they paid for it with a loss.

76ers' Struggles in D.C. Continue as They Fall to Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The Philadelphia 76ers attempted to snap a long-lasting losing streak in D.C. but the Wizards got the best of them.

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Out, Milton Available vs. Wizards

Justin Grasso
0

The Sixers will be without Josh Richardson for the fourth-straight game against the Wizards. Meanwhile, Shake Milton is available to play.

Was James Ennis' Showboating a One Time Thing?

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers veteran reserve James Ennis has gained major confidence as of late. Will he continue to showboat because of it?

Josh Richardson Set to Miss Fourth Straight Game

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday with hamstring tightness.

Joel Embiid Almost Starred in 'Uncut Gems' with Adam Sandler

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers center Joel Embiid almost expanded his role as a superstar on the basketball court to being a star on the big screen.

Brett Brown Embraces Those Who Hate the Sixers

Justin Grasso
0

Sixers head coach Brett Brown is hardly affected by Pacers assistant Dan Burke, who claims he "hates" playing the Sixers.