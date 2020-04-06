With the NBA on hold for the next few months or so, players have had to find something else to do in their extra spare time as they are forbidden from working out with their teams as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps sports on hold for a while.

Finding something to do other than basketball wasn't hard for Philadelphia 76ers point guard, Ben Simmons. As we've known for quite some time, Simmons is a gamer on and off the court. What I mean by that is he literally games -- and he is pretty good at it, too.

In the past, whenever Simmons has had the chance, he jumps onto Twitch and streams whichever game he is playing for all to see. With the NBA on a lockdown currently, Simmons and his fellow NBA stars have been streaming quite often.

And during a recent stream on his Twitch account, Ben Simmons kind of, sort of teased a trade idea, which had Sixers fans wishing it could be true.

As Simmons sat in a game lobby waiting for his next match to fire up, he took a look at what was being said in his Twitch stream's chat. Of course, the one comment that stood out to him had something to do with Suns' Devin Booker coming to Philly.

"I wish Book would come to Philly," Simmons said out loud. "I'm just reading what's said," he repeated a few times as he likely knew that would stir the pot for fans. Simmons refused to respond in agreeance for apparent reasons -- but it was interesting to see the 23-year-old guard entertain such a comment.

He didn't come outright and say he wanted his Sixers to try and find a way to trade for Booker in the offseason, but does he need to do that? Of course, Simmons would embrace Booker in Philly if the front office could make it happen. There aren't many players in the NBA who would resist the idea of gaining the rising star from Phoneix. However, it would be quite an overreaction to assume Simmons is pushing for a move like this to happen behind the scenes. This is just good ole fun during the quarantine.

