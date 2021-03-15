Ben Simmons Fires Back at Wizards Commentator Once More

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons didn't have much going on this past week. After all, the three-time All-Star was stuck in quarantine as he came in close contact with his barber, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week before the All-Star game.

So, as Simmons sat at home watching his Sixers take on the Washington Wizards, he came across a viral video clip of NBC Sports Washington's Justin Kutcher making a controversial claim regarding Ben Simmons' game on the broadcast.

“I’ve said it before, and I know I’ll take the flak for it,” said Kutcher. “I think Ben Simmons is one of if not the most overrated player in the NBA. He’s got so much love and attention that people aren’t paying attention to what Tobias Harris is doing on the floor.”

Many came to Simmons' defense, including former veteran player Kendrick Perkins. But after the clip made its rounds on the internet throughout the entire day on Saturday, Simmons fired back on Instagram with the following post.

"Another casual," he wrote. Typically, Simmons claims he doesn't pay attention to social media. But while in quarantine, he had time. And following Simmons' 14-point, nine assists, and one steal night in 26 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs, the three-time All-Star explained his Instagram post.

"Usually, I see a lot of sh*t on the internet," Simmons explained. "When I saw that one, I had plenty of time because I was in quarantine still. So, I scrolled through his Instagram and saw who he was. It is what it is -- he's like a five-foot-five commentator for the Wizards, man. I can't give it too much attention. I was just playing a little game with him. Everyone has their voice and can say what they want, but it is what it is."

With that, Simmons will likely get the last word in. As Washington and Philly already met three times this season, Kutcher won't be commentating games involving Ben Simmons anytime soon, which means the back and forth exchanges will more than likely end there.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.