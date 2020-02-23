All76ers
Top Stories
News

Report: There's a 'Level of Concern' Regarding the Nature of Ben Simmons' Injury

Justin Grasso

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was going up for a rebound in practice when he experienced a notable amount of pain in his back. After practice, he reported it to the team's trainers and would soon be diagnosed with 'lower-back tightness.'

That kind of injury isn't necessarily new for Simmons as he's dealt with a setback as such before. However, Simmons typically pushes through the back pain and plays through it. This time around, the situation was different, though.

After waking up with the same tightness the following morning after the injury initially occurred, the Sixers decided to play it safe with their All-Star and rule him out for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Without Simmons on the floor, the Sixers struggled offensively and defensively. Therefore, when Saturday's road game against the Bucks came around, the team had high hopes for the return of Simmons. He was probable as of Friday, and would soon get upgraded to available early on Saturday.

Simmons was feeling good throughout the day on Saturday, but it didn't last very long by the time the game started up. Roughly five minutes through the matchup, Simmons' back pain resurfaced, and the star headed off to the locker room.

There were talks about Simmons planning to constantly go to the locker room throughout the game for treatment on his back to keep him loose, but his first trip ended up being his last. Simmons was quickly ruled out of the game and went in for an X-ray.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the reaction from Simmons' initial X-ray wasn't a positive one. According to a source, Simmons was described to be "emotional" as he departed from the X-ray room in Milwaukee on Saturday.

"There is some level of concern surrounding the possible nature of the injury," Wojnarowski wrote on Saturday night. "A clearer picture is expected after testing on Sunday in Philadelphia." Soon, Simmons will undergo an MRI to determine what he's dealing with. Right now, his status for Monday is up in the air.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Lose Sixth Straight Away Game vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers continue with their struggles on the road after losing their first away game to the Bucks after returning from the break.

Justin Grasso

Why Was There a Lack of Glenn Robinson on Thursday?

Why did Sixers head coach Brett Brown hardly utilize Glenn Robinson against the Nets, despite starting the new forward?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Finally Felt 'Relieved' Without a Brace On vs. Nets

Sixers center Joel Embiid admitted his splint was holding him back. Now, he feels free playing without it.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Available to Play Against Bucks on Saturday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons has been made available to play against the Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Made Strong Case to Crack Sixers' Playoff Rotation as Backup PG

Sixers head coach Brett Brown believes Alec Burks has the upper-hand in the playoff rotation battle for the backup point guard position.

Justin Grasso

Nets Issued Major Props to Sixers' Joel Embiid Following Thursday's Battle

After a dominant five-quarter showing, Sixers' center Joel Embiid received some kind words from his opponent, the Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Why Did the Philadelphia 76ers Fall Apart Early vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday?

The 76ers struggled early on against the Nets after gaining a big lead. Sixers' head coach Brett Brown explains why that happened.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Listed as 'Probable' for Sixers' Matchup Against Bucks on Saturday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons is now listed as 'probable' for the matchup against the Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Excited for Alec Burks After His Breakout Game vs. Nets

New Sixers guard Alec Burks received significant praise from key teammates after defeating the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid is Hungry For More After Taking Over Against Nets

Sixers center Joel Embiid is ready to dominant even more after taking over the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso