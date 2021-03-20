Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Kings on Saturday

After being added to the injury report for Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, Sixers guard Ben Simmons is officially ruled out.

Since coming back from the 2021 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a handful of injuries and setbacks. For the first game back against the Chicago Bulls, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid missed the matchup as they were in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to COVID-19 tracing.

Then the following night, Embiid returned for roughly two and a half quarters before going down with a knee injury. Although Embiid's injury isn't nearly as bad as it looked, the big man has still been ruled out for the next couple of weeks with a bruised knee.

For the next couple of games against the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers were relatively healthy as everybody, but Embiid was available to them. Unfortunately, Seth Curry went down with an injury during Wednesday night's game against the Bucks.

Now, Curry will miss Saturday night's matchup against Sacramento along with Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. On Saturday, the Sixers will be down three starters as Simmons became a surprising addition to the team's injury report early Saturday night.

Despite practicing in Friday's morning session and taking part in Saturday's shootaround, Simmons was dealing with knee soreness as the day went on. Knee soreness isn't a new setback for Simmons as he's missed a couple of games for that reason before. Sources say Simmons experienced soreness after the Saturday morning session. Now, he's set to miss Saturday's game.

