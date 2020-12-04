Ben Simmons Takes a Page out of Embiid's Book of Trolling

For the last three years, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid had to constantly hear about their relationship on and off the court from people that are on the outside looking in. No matter how many times they tried to shoot the negative narrative about them not getting along or liking each other down, the rumors kept rolling.

At this point, Embiid and Simmons will take the court together for the fourth-straight season. And to no surprise, there are still skeptics out there who believe they can't coexist because of clashing personalities behind the scenes.

Sixers veteran center Dwight Howard previously heard all of the noise regarding Simmons and Embiid. So, as he came in as a member of the team this week, Howard made it clear that Embiid and Simmons need to channel their inner LeBron James and Anthony Davis and do everything together on and off the court.

"Everything they did was together," Howard explained in regards to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. "They worked out together, they ate together, they rode bikes together -- we called them the brothers. They were always together. Ben and Joel, they have to be that way. They have to know each other so much on and off the court that when they're playing, it's so natural."

When Simmons was asked about Howard's suggestions on Friday, the All-Star decided to take a page out of Joel Embiid's book and troll the media and the Sixers' fan base. "I'm moving in with Jo this month to get closer to him, and you know, learn his game on and off the court," Simmons said with a straight face.

After most reporters (including myself) fired off a quick tweet to report Simmons' shocking news, the fourth-year veteran let out a chuckle. "Nah, I mean we hang out," Simmons said. "Everyone’s life is different, but I think we’re only going to grow and get better with time. Everyone has their personal things that they do, same as me, but Jo and I are great.”

Despite approaching Howard's idea in a joking manner, Simmons said he agrees with the longtime veteran. Heading into this year, Simmons and Embiid know they remain the focal point of the 76ers -- and the team is only going to get as far as the All-Star duo can lead them. So, those two guys building strong chemistry will go a long way for the 76ers as a whole this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_